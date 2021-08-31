At the current rate of the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, low-income countries may not receive the vaccine for years to come. Sharing excess vaccine doses and providing additional resources with countries in the greatest need is vital to limit the spread of more COVID-19 variants and the extending detrimental effects of the pandemic. The looming specter of the delta variant highlights the urgency of the situation. Slow global vaccine rollout will only result in more variants and more lives lost unnecessarily.
As Rep. Peter Welch wrote in an email, “Congress has a responsibility to help communities at home and abroad fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The United States spends 1% of its budget on international assistance. It is my view that the wealthiest country in the world can, and should, contribute more resources to the global fight against COVID-19. It is imperative that Congress support international assistance funding in subsequent COVID-19 relief packages, as well as the sharing of excess vaccine doses through the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative.
Tim Lyons
East Hardwick
