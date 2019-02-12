After reading my commentary asserting that Vermont’s promised contribution to global temperature trends will be undetectable, Dick Andrews advises that “The Herald should not waste space on commentary whose final conclusion is based on such childish thinking.”
Very well, forget about little Vermont, and let’s address this question. “What if all 177 countries that signed the Paris Agreement actually reduced their fossil fuel emissions as promised in that historic agreement, each year until 2100? What would be the effect on global climate in 2100? Hmmm?”
Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, and absolutely not a climate change “denier,” addressed this question in the science journal Global Policy. He wrote (WSJ June 30, 2016): “Consider the Paris Agreement promises from the entire world using the [CO2 emissions] reduction estimate from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the organization responsible for the Paris summit.
“If we generously assume that the promised [CO2 emission] cuts for 2030 are not only met, but sustained throughout the rest of the century, temperatures in 2100 would drop by 0.30 degrees F (0.17 degrees C).”
If all 177 countries abiding by their Paris commitments (fat chance) could only drive down global temperature by one-sixth of a degree C in 85 years, it seems pretty clear to me that all the carbon tax expense, disruption and grief proposed in Montpelier to reduce emissions from 12 to 9 Mt/y by 2025, will be utterly for naught — except for the interests clamoring for more subsidies from carbon tax revenues.
John McClaughry
Ethan Allen Institute
Kirby
The notion that man is responsible for changing the weather is nothing but a left wing hoax to raise taxes and use as a political weapon. That's it. It amazes me how people will fall in line with anything the are told to believe by the left wing media .
