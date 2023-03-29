As a student who is passionate about environmental protection, I was thrilled to read about Susan Sgorbati's speech at the U.N. Water Conference. Sgorbati, the director of Bennington College's Center for the Advancement of Public Action, has been working for more than five years to promote water conservation efforts through the Transboundary Water In Cooperation Network. Along with other environmental leaders, she is now advocating for a U.N. Convention on Conserving River Deltas, which play a vital role in climate regulation and biodiversity.
I believe the work of Sgorbati and her colleagues is essential in addressing the global water crisis, which affects millions of people worldwide. By creating a "network of networks" that brings together community organizations from different continents, TWIN is taking a collaborative approach to tackle this issue. I am impressed by the diversity of perspectives this network encompasses, and I believe it is through such collaboration that we can find sustainable solutions for environmental challenges.
