As the Herald reported Dec. 19, the Gift-of-Life Marathon reached its 2020 goal of 495 pints, though the margin was even bigger than organizers thought. With partial data available as the Herald neared its deadline on Friday, we knew we surpassed the goal — we just didn’t know by how much.
Turns out, the greater-Rutland community far exceeded the 495-pint goal for the four-day drive, donating 525 pints, including 289 on the final day. That’s a beautiful tribute to 100-year-old Mary Ojala, who asked for blood donations as birthday gifts, and to the community, which rallied to fill the need after Thursday’s historic snowstorm reduced donations that day.
On behalf of organizers WJJR and Green Mountain Power, a hearty thank you to the volunteers, Red Cross staff, donors, Mary Ojala, Stefanie Schaffer, Mark Alderman and sponsors Casella Waste Systems and Farrell Distributing. They all played a part in making the event a success, which will affect hundreds of families for the better this holiday season.
Steve Costello
Rutland Town
