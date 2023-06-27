Quietly skipping past a conversation about the existence of "God," I note that a recent writer's use of the "origin" argument to prove the existence of Him/Her is a rather weak defense of that position. There just remains far too much that we don't yet know about the fundamental elements in place at the creation of our universe, to say anything meaningful about its cause. The most important unknowns are in regard to the real nature of time and space. But the author is probably correct about democracy — as long as it does not establish a state religion or restrict the practice of faith, it probably does allow public conversations about "God," including the mention of such a being in our public documents.
Kirk Gardner