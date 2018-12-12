In the Dec. 11 issue, Mr. Perry Green takes "a former first lady" to task for stating to a group of new citizens that they, like the signers of the Declaration of Independence, became Americans.
She was right. Before signing the declaration, they were British. After signing, they became citizens of their respective states. They only became "Americans" — citizens of the United States of America — when that entity was formed with the adoption of the Articles of Confederation in 1781.
Mr. Green ends by suggesting that Mrs. Obama should read more history. He might take his own advice. And by the way, Benjamin Franklin was born in Boston, not Pennsylvania.
Charles Pregger-Roman
Retired CU Professor of History
Fair Haven
