Is Bernie Sanders really a "socialist?" That's what is coming out in this election and he is hard pressed to deny it. So, is Trump a dictator? That's what he acts like.
These labels don't really mean anything. It's the behavior of the person that counts. Bernie has been consistent by helping Vermonters and vets with health care and many other things. He is one of us. Bern helps us-Vermonters.
I don't believe any of the other candidates measure up to Bern. The rest seem rehearsed and have their same lines all the time. Is Russia helping him? He hopes not. Is Trump in cahoots with Russia (Putin)? Did he ask for their help? In a passive aggressive way. It's smoke and mirrors. No honesty. I go with what I see. Solid proof, that's Bern!
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
