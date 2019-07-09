The Castleton Community Center held its 15th annual Golf Outing in support of its Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program on June 28 at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. The Community Center is grateful to the many individuals and businesses that helped make this year’s Golf Outing a success. Proceeds from the Golf Outing support our Elderly and Disabled transportation program.
A special thank you to Major Sponsors: Rutland Regional Medical Center, Hubbardton Forge, Brown's Auto Salvage, Kinney Pike Insurance, Fair Haven Rotary and Hadeka Stone Corp.
The 2019 Hole Sponsors were: American Legion Post 50, Community Health Center Castleton, Castleton Motors, Castleton Republican Party, Castleton Village Store, Jim Doran Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc., Ducharme Funeral Home, Aldous-Durfee Funeral Home, Dr. David Hassebroek, Fyles Brothers, Johnson Energy, Jost Construction, Kinney Drugs, Bob & Barbara Levine, Mahoney Mechanical, Mallory Funeral Home, McClure Construction, Dr. Jim & Jean Perry, Prunier's Market, R & D Automotive, Rutland Vet Clinic Castleton, Slate Valley Physical Therapy, VNA & Hospice of the SW Region, Woodard Marine and Dr. James Wright.
Raffle items and cash donations were received from: Bomoseen Golf Club, Brown's Farm Stand, Club Fitness, Fair Haven Fitness, Fair Haven Inn, Bob & Debbie Franzoni, Gilmore Home Center, Happy Paws Doggie Day Care, Iron Lantern, Lake St. Catherine CC, Scott & Toni Lobdell, Precision Auto Body, Price Chopper and Spirit of Ethan Allen Boat Cruises. From all of us at The Center and especially those who benefit directly from our van service for seniors and the disabled, we say “Thank you!”
Jo Ann Riley
Castleton
