The way to ensure a good economy is to ensure democracy survives and flourishes in America. Without democracy, without each of our voices voting, we lose trust. The inherent trust that has been built up within America provides for the trust other nations have in America. Once democracy and the trust it provides begins to wither, corruption like a snake finds it's way in.
This is important when it comes to the U.S. dollar — our currency. Our currency is a soft weapon that strikes as a nail-studded bat — just ask Putin. Our currency provides a safe haven for foreign investment and therefore, jobs.
