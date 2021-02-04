For some time, I've been listening to Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, prattle on about his pillows and how he wants to be sure I'm getting a good night's sleep. I thought this guy is full of goose down.
Lately, I've been hearing about his conspiracy theories and his visit to the White House. I was wrong. He's not full of goose down. He's full of that other goose by-product.
Charlie Tatro
Brandon
