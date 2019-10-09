While visiting your great state of Vermont, we (four West Texas ladies) had a tire go flat just inside Rutland. After airing it back up, it went flat again before we could get to the Tire Warehouse.
As we were removing all of our luggage from the trunk so we could get to the spare, a retired state trooper from your town pulled up beside us and told us he would change it. He quickly did and directed us to the Tire Warehouse.
This retired trooper's name was Jim and he was driving a black Ford pickup. He would not take pay and would not give his last name. He said, "the not knowing is the blessing."
We would like for the citizens in your town to tell him we said, Thanks! Chris Menard at the Tire Warehouse was very kind to us, also. We love Vermont and will be back next September.
Sue McClung
Irion County, Texas
