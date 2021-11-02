A recent op-ed by Hunger Mountain Coop Director Karl Bradley highlighted, among other positive news, the fact that all employees receive the equivalent of a Vermont Living Wage, as well as excellent benefits.
What the article omits however, is the salient information that the rank and file employees are represented by United Electrical Workers, Local 255, and those benefits represent the results of some difficult contract negotiations.
Now is not the time to be ignoring the accomplishments of organized labor and labor unions.
Stephen L. Finner, Ph.D.
Barre
