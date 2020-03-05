Words matter. Words used well matter even more. The Herald's Feb. 29-March 1 Weekender contains several great examples of just plain good writing: Jim Sabataso's article on the middle school's Black History Month celebration was terrific, both in its content of demonstrating what good teaching is all about, and also how it was written. It follows his comic write-up of Fair Haven's animal mayoral campaign.
Both Dennis Jensen and Walt Amses ruminated about the state of our world during winter walks — thoughtful and effective. Brett Amy Thelen was eloquent about how we are "walking on frogs all winter." Willem Lange's nostalgia about his early days of Boy Scouting contrasted with the current troubles BSA is undergoing. Janelle Faignant did a great job interviewing the next artist coming to the Paramount. And Peter Berger was especially eloquent about the differences in leadership between our first and current president.
Only John McClaughry didn't get it. He could not keep himself from using smarmy phrases, like "First, this is now a bill to protect us from the Menace of Climate Change." Really, John? Sarcasm is not convincing, nor is his inability to see what is so obvious to everyone else.
We may not read the excellent writing of the columnists from The New York Times our Herald used to be able to afford, but we do have local writers who write well and meaningfully about issues important to us all. Thanks and keep it up.
Jennifer Bagley
Mendon
