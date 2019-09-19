R.I.P. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. It's over for you as a New York Giant. Now we have to bury the dead and celebrate Eli's good years. Here's a toast to you! Congratulations on a great career.
The newspapers all say it's time to retire, Eli. Goodbye and good luck. You need to face the truth.
Now the Giants can move on and return to the good old days when they had guys like Sam Huff, Giff, Katcavage, Hof QB Y.A. Tittle and other greats. Those days can and will return to the NY Giants. WE can win big again!
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
