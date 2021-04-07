There is so much I don’t understand. Black holes, for instance. Aliens living here on Earth, is another.
But what I really have a tough time with is the Republican Party — a party that supports voter suppression. A party that has sold its soul to the devil incarnate, Donald Trump. A party that is trying to rebrand itself as the party “of and for the working people” while it so vehemently opposes an infrastructure bill that will provide a multitude of jobs for working people and lead us into the 21st century’s need for clean-energy occupations.
We need to understand the Republican Party, and what it reportedly stands for, is a sham like the grifter to whom it has sold its soul.
Perhaps it is not difficult to understand black holes, for the Republican Party is a black hole that has been consumed by the darkness of its lost soul.
William Gay
Montpelier
