Recently, friends and I, some former Republican voters, have generated a list of what the GOP (formerly Grand Old Party) really stands for now. In light of so many GOP Congress people willing to perpetuate the Big Lie of "election fraud," refuse to denounce the attempted coup and traitorously violate their oaths to the Constitution, my buddies and I generated this list of what this faction of the GOP really stands for today. We hope it could be the new parlor game of 2021. Play with your friends, win valuable prizes! In no particular order:

Galling Opposite of Patriotism

Ginormous Obstinate Poltroons

Give up Our Principles

Guileful Obstructive Pansies

Guardians of Oppositional Partisanship

Generators of Optimal Perfidy

Grand Odious Polemicists

Gutless Oily Punks

Garrulous Obsequious Putzes

Bill Conley

Dummerston

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.