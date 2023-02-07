The inmates have taken over the asylum. Crazy? You bet.
Kevin McCarthy, as the director of the asylum, has shown he not only doesn’t have control of the asylum but he has rendered control to those of questionable sanity.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 2:35 am
Take for example, Marjorie Taylor Greene who truly believes she will be Trump’s running mate in 2024 — crazy in its conception and insane in what would be its conclusion.
Take for example, Matt Gaetz and his controlling influence in the party while he continues to be investigated for sex trafficking — truly crazy.
And take for example, the fact the Republican Party continues to be the party of a narcissistic, megalomaniac, xenophobic, neo-Nazi named Trump.
Yes, the inmates have taken over the asylum. No wonder everything seems so crazy.
William Gay
Montpelier
