We all know when a cancer invades our body, one of the options is to remove that cancer.
The Republican Party, reeling from a misinterpreted red wave that became a blue tsunami, is beginning to verbally recognize the cancer that over and over has depleted their fight for survival. That cancer, Donald J. Trump, will be removed from the body politic of the Republican Party in order to possibly revive their efforts to remain alive and viable.
