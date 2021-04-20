The Times Argus article regarding the Boy Scouts and sexual abuse ('Bankruptcy plan could exclude local councils" April 15) makes the second darling of the political right organization that has been literally assaulting our children.
Both the Boy Scouts and the worldwide Catholic Church have been caught red-handed at a minimum, aiding and abetting child rape, molestation and more. They've done this by expending official resources to cover up the abuses and protect those who perpetrated the abuses. That's the minimum they're guilty of.
We know the above is beyond refute because both organizations have repeatedly agreed to this reality in multiple court cases. Yet, Gov. Phil Scott's freely chosen political party stays wedded to the very people who claimed the Democratic Party elected-leadership were the ones with a secretive child rape dungeon hidden in the basement of a Philadelphia pizza parlor (despite being proven absolutely, beyond a doubt, false).
Perhaps the GOP's 'Q' guy is a Catholic Boy Scout. I don't know. But I do know the GOP/VTGOP represent the single greatest threat to our freedoms, democratic principals and children, bar nothing foreign or domestic.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.