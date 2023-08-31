How our nation has changed in the past 50 years.

In 1974, when it was clear Richard Nixon had participated in the coverup to the Watergate break-in, a group of Republican legislative leaders sat down with him and told him that, if he did not resign, the House would impeach him and the Senate would remove him from office — with GOP support. Nixon didn’t admit guilt but said that going through an impeachment would make it difficult to fulfill his duties as president.

