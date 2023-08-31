How our nation has changed in the past 50 years.
In 1974, when it was clear Richard Nixon had participated in the coverup to the Watergate break-in, a group of Republican legislative leaders sat down with him and told him that, if he did not resign, the House would impeach him and the Senate would remove him from office — with GOP support. Nixon didn’t admit guilt but said that going through an impeachment would make it difficult to fulfill his duties as president.
In 2023, Donald Trump, despite dozens of felony charges, has the full support of Republican Party leaders. These charges include the federal and Georgia indictments for trying to criminally overturn the 2020 election results. While a few lonely voices among the GOP’s leadership have called for him to drop out of the running for the presidency next year, many have endorsed his effort to return to the White House. Other candidates for the presidency have said that if Trump is the Republican nominee, they will support him.
What this says is that the Republican Party base is amoral and has little concern about the future of our democracy. There are qualified GOP presidential candidates, so those seeking a conservative president certainly have options. But the Trump cult is dominant.