“Vt. GOP struggles for voice” (Jan. 20) overlooks the fact that its voice largely is that of the reactionaries who have captured the national party. Former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe confirms this in the same issue (“Is Scott using funny numbers?” p. C5) by pointing out how our Republicans are trying to pour yet more money into private schools at the expense of all other Vermont schools — fully in line with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ intent to gut public education.
While DeVos has the governor in hand, the Koch brothers are served well by Rep. Don Turner, of Milton, their point man in the House. He is firmly aligned with the American Legislative Exchange Council, the lobby that seeks to have all state legislatures pass bills injurious to children, workers and retirees. Every year, our Republican legislators hark to the announcement in the State House cafeteria that the ALEC group is about to meet, and thither they go.
We don’t need a legislative voice that wants to deny health care for families who have lost their income, to deny a pension for retirees who have worked for 40 or 50 years, to deny a decent education to the less-abled children, or to deny pregnant women maternity leave or advocate for the destruction of Vermont’s natural resources. If Vermont’s GOP wants a voice, it might do well to turn back into the party it used to be in the days of Dean Davis.
Chuck Gregory
Springfield
