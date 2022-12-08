Let me see, how can we show shoppers we welcome them to downtown Rutland where the city’s few stores are dying for business?
I know, let’s charge them a lot more for parking just to show them how much we appreciate their business. That, on top of the installation of those complicated electronic parking gizmos a few years back, and a parking deck that’s difficult to get into and out of, will be sure to attract people to downtown — not. Way to go, Rutland.
