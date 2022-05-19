I was born to a woman who did not abort me. Is anyone even thinking of what my life will be, brought into this world? Born out of lust, the man who provided the sperm and woman who provided the egg, lived a life totally on government subsidies. Chances are, I will continue that same cycle of life.
Was being born better for me? A genetic flaw caused me to not be able to ever speak, have a twisted body, absence of limbs, needing a feeding tube for life, etc., suffering.
Was being born, better for me? Born out of my mother being raped or sexually abused and not able to afford to bring me up.
Was being born better for me? Certain religions decree no birth control, no abortion. What happened to “Separation of Church and State?”
It takes two to create. So shouldn’t the men who contributed the sperm be forced then to pay the bills involved to bring up this child until age 21? So you want to be judge and jury over every woman but not the man?
Consider not allowing people to make their own choice. Next thing, government will not be allowing surgeries or medicine. It is not up to government.
Millions of children not wanted, waiting for adoption that will never come, did any of you think about the children?
Supreme Court justiceship should absolutely not be a lifetime appointment. They say they aren’t political, but they absolutely are.
Edward Collins
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.