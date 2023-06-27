News about Putin’s Russia often refers to “oligarchs.” These are extremely wealthy people who use their wealth and power to shape government policies to further enrich themselves.

The U.S., of course, also has oligarchs — billionaires and corporate leaders. Their money impacts our elections and laws through gifts to candidates and political action committees. People in Congress spend much of their time raising money for their elections; that money comes with strings attached.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0