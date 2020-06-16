Gov. Scott fully supports the writing of Black Lives Matter on the state street leading to the state Capitol in Montpelier. BLM supports defunding the police. I wonder how they feel about his decision? And is using taxpayer money to promote one group's agenda or message, ethical or even legal? Exactly how did this happen? Was there a vote? Was any consideration given to unintended consequences?
Now that the door is open, will the governor acquiesce to requests from anti-abortion activists to promote their message of life? Wake up, folks, there could be a Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) coming to your neighborhood. And you can thank the governor for that.
Cristine Smith
Castleton
