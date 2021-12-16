Another holiday season is upon us, and as the pandemic continues to head in the wrong direction, it would be easy for many of us to forget about what we are truly thankful for. This should be a time for great reflection, appreciation and admiration, regardless of what you are thankful for this time of year.
This holiday season, our family is grateful for the incredible medical providers and services that sit right here in our backyard. We as a community are blessed to have an outstanding hospital with caring and dedicated medical providers and employees. Our community benefits from so many world-class medical doctors, like Drs. Lisa and Peter Hogenkamp, Dr. David Charnock and Dr. Anna McCloy, just to mention a few. Thank you to the nurses, LNAs, specialized technicians and support staff who all play a role in healing the sick on a daily basis. These are the unsung heroes of our great region.
We are doing our best as a family to reflect on the positives, in a world that tells us to go negative. Join us in celebrating those who deserve a little extra appreciation this holiday season! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Sen. Joshua C.
and Jessica Terenzini
Rutland
