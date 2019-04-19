I would like to express my gratitude to the entire staff and management of the Rutland Library for allowing our group, The Meadow Brook Duo, the use of the Nella Grimm Fox Room earlier this month for our inaugural concert. It was heartwarming to see so many of our friends and neighbors in the audience.
This would not have been possible without your support. As a proud patron of the library, I am grateful for the many ways it enhances our community.
Marina Smakhtina
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.