Thank you to all the residents of Brandon, Pittsford and Sudbury who voted in the general election.
I appreciate the confidence you have placed in me to be one of your two representatives in the Vermont Legislature. It has been an incredible experience campaigning in our three beautiful towns. I knocked on nearly every home in our community, met with folks at senior citizen luncheons, school events, church suppers, Select Board meetings, fundraisers, festivals, fairs and even Trunk or Treat. I have loved talking with all of you, getting a better understanding of the issues that concern you, and learning more about our towns.
I want to express my thanks to Tim Guiles, Seth Hopkins and Butch Shaw for running their campaigns in the most positive way. I have enjoyed getting to know these gentlemen and understanding their concerns for our towns and for Vermont. I am glad that they are my neighbors and look forward to working with them all to make our towns the best place to live.
I look forward to meeting more people in our communities, listening to your concerns and helping you with their problems. I promise to work hard for you in Montpelier and do the best job I can.
Stephanie Zak Jerome
Brandon
