Now that the excitement of the election has died down, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all the people who supported me in my recent bid for the office of probate judge.
Whether you lent me some space on your lawn for a sign, stood at the polls or took the time to speak with me at the many events throughout the county that I was privileged to attend this summer and fall, I want you to know how much I appreciate your help. Special thanks to my family and friends who devoted countless hours organizing and supporting the campaign which was a learning experience for all of us.
And, of course, the ultimate thanks goes to the voters of Rutland County. I will do my best to continue the high level of service provided by Judge Candon and the staff at the Probate Court and to be worthy of the trust that you have placed in me. I look forward to being sworn in on Feb. 1 and getting to work as your next probate judge.
Karl C. Anderson
Rutland
