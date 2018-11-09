Thank you to all who voted in the Nov. 6 general election and most specifically, the towns of Bridgewater, Chittenden, Killington and Mendon that also supported me for a new term as state representative. I was both honored and humbled to receive a majority of votes in each of the towns.
A combination of hundreds of home visits, meet-and-greets and the “dump and donut” events provided me with wonderful opportunities to meet, listen to and learn from fellow residents. Thank you for sharing suggestions, concerns, kind words and encouragement along the way.
Thanks also to Gina Ottoboni for running a positive and issues-oriented campaign. Running for state representative in a rural district comprised of four spread-out towns requires quite a time commitment and I commend her for taking up the challenge.
I look forward to doing my best for you in the new term as your representative.
Jim Harrison
State representative for Bridgewater, Chittenden, Killington and Mendon
Chittenden
