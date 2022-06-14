Have people got nothing better to do than stealing from the dead?
My husband drove tractor trailer for Carris Reels in Rutland, Vermont, for many years. When he passed away, Carris Reels gave our family a small replica of a Carris Reels tractor-trailer. For 16 years, we placed this on my husband’s grave every May through November; we removed it each winter to preserve this memorial to him. I placed it on his grave on May 28, 2022, and when I visited his grave the next day, it was gone.
How can people be so cruel?
Mary Jane Spaulding
Fair Haven
