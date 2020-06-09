There are many reasons why I'll be voting for Molly Gray in the Aug. 11 primary to be Vermont's lieutenant governor.
First reason? She's incredibly experienced. She has served in the U.S. Congress, worked in the war zone, led the international human rights community, and has lived and worked across Vermont, which she loves dearly, as an assistant attorney general. Vermont could benefit greatly from this diversity of experience and commitment to service.
Second, she listens to Vermonters and cares deeply about their needs. Born to hardworking farmers and raised in Newbury, Molly has been connecting with every corner and community of this state, eager to represent everyone. She's left no stone unturned in her effort to unearth what matters to each one of us. That's the kind of representation and leadership I want in the state capitol.
Third, she's innovative and interested in shaking up old political systems. Molly isn't beholden to decades of entrenched Vermont politics and is keen to shake up Montpelier so that the state works for everyone, not just the big city and county to the north, which is critical for us here in the south.
Fourth, she brings diplomacy and states-womanship to the role that Vermonters want. Her work is based on sound and solid science, respect for the diversity of viewpoints that make up this great state, and a desire to position Vermont as a multi-partisan beacon in a country that desperately needs strong leadership right now.
For these reasons and many more, I'll be voting for Molly Gray on Aug.11. Join me.
Michael Shank, Ph.D.
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.