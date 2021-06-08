Congratulations to Lyle Jepson navigating the difficult path of combining two organizations. In a world where more bureaucracy is the norm, making one organization out of two that were replicating each other, is at least noteworthy.
Lyle will smile when he sees who the correspondent is here and will know the rest of the thoughts coming.
The western part of Rutland County dutifully pays their assessments to the organizations Lyle has and is representing and by necessity, will continue to do so. Our reward for this loyalty has been paltry compared to our contribution. The towns ‘west of Birdseye’ compose more than 25% of the county’s population and need to be included in all functions of the new organization. Anybody spend any “Real Bucks’ over here?
We applaud efforts of the CEDRR and expect to be a full partner in the future.
Bob Richards
Fair Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.