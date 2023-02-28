I'm writing as a supporter of Vermont House bill 31 and in response to the Lake Bomoseen Association's letter that falsely characterized us supporters. Although the LBA painted us all as being in the pocket of the big bass fishing industry, I am not a fisherman. I'm also not in favor of expanding government authority unnecessarily.
I am simply a concerned citizen who worries about the effect of groups like the LBA dumping chemicals in our lakes with limited government oversight annually to attempt to reduce the presence of weeds near docks. I'm not a scientist but I have been using the lake for 30 years and have learned to accept that, when swimming, sometimes you will touch weeds.
