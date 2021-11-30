The Lake Bomoseen Association (LBA) would like to share our thanks during this season for the successful Greeter Program run at Lake Bomoseen this summer. This program was supported by a grant from the Vermont Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant-in-Aid Program. The work was performed by local high school and college students, actively supported by LBA Board of Directors members.
These young men and women serving as greeters inspected boats entering and leaving Lake Bomoseen to help reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species such as milfoil and zebra mussels. They also educated boaters about the importance of reducing transmission of aquatic invasive species. The greeters did a wonderful job and the boaters using the lake were appreciative of their work.
Elizabeth Malko
Lake Bomoseen
