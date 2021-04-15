I am saddened to read the story about a former FHUHS teacher whom I once saw as a voice of reason and maturity during my high school years, making his primary mission on the Rutland School Board to ensure an ethnic cartoon mascot is restored.
I understand if kids who go to school feel intensely about the cartoon that represents them, but it feels ridiculous for a former teacher to be yelling at other adults demanding a mascot based on Indigenous Americans. Having graduated 12 years ago, I really wouldn't care if the FHUHS mascot had been changed 12 times since then. It is literally a cartoon for kids.
Grow up and work on education.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
