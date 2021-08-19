I have been a court-appointed guardian of an adult for almost 20 years and do a lot of advocacy on the general subject of guardianship.
I have recently run across something I never heard of before that apparently is a regular occurrence in the Washington probate court. If the designated agency providing mental health services in the county wants to avoid having to deal with a particular guardian because the guardian might disagree with services being provided, or might make complaints on a regular basis that the agency is supposed to formally respond to, the agency will move in probate court to have the guardian removed, resulting in thousands of dollars in unnecessary legal expenses to the guardian.
I just wanted people to know this was happening and that it is wrong.
David Searles
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.