We all like a good mystery … a good mystery that unfolds before our eyes and ends with the conclusive guilt of he who seemed guilty all along.
Case in point: Donald Trump … spewing intrigue mysteriously with his Russian connection to his 2016 presidential victory. Trump … treating his second run’s loss intriguingly as a fraud that made him a victim in the blind eyes of his followers. Trump … and here is where the mystery gives us a clear clue of his not-so-mysterious intent: the insurrection he plotted, planned and carried out during the over three-hour dereliction of his presidential duties.
