I found the Hitch anti-gun-control cartoon in the June 2 edition quite disturbing.
Mental illness is no more frequent in the USA than in any other advanced industrial nation. The only difference is the prevalence of military grade weapons in our country, to the extent there are more guns in private hands than there are people here. And guns are durable goods, having a useful life span longer than the cars we drive.
Without the NRA hustling for the gun industry and advertising campaigns equating gun ownership with masculinity, the market for guns, and especially the high-powered, fast-shooting, military guns (AK47s, AR15s, etc.) the only purpose of which is killing lots of people very quickly, the market would be insufficient to support the high profits the merchants of death crave.
Nor is the problem insurmountable. The Second Amendment is not a barrier to getting these engines of death off our streets. Those who believe it have forgotten the first phrase — "a well regulated militia …" During the 1930s when John Dillinger, Machinegun Kelly, Bonnie and Clyde and others were wreaking havoc, the Supreme Court allowed Congress to outlaw the AR15s of the day, machine guns and sawed off shotguns.
So, yes, those of us who want to get weapons of mass destruction out of the hands of civilians understand "thoughts and prayers" don't initiate change, that is done through the political process. And, yes, we correctly identify the NRA and the gun industry as those who stand against us, and we do blame gun availability as the central problem since without the rapid-fire, high-power guns, violent people would do much less damage.
Charles Pregger Roman
Fair Haven
