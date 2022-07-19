In response to Marc Patch’s letter in the July 14 edition, he is correct that no one law will end all gun violence. He is also correct that guns are inanimate objects and “criminal psychos” will not obey the law. However, laws that will hinder the “criminal psychos” from getting hold of guns will cut down on the violence.
Mr. Patch seems to think because nothing will stop criminals from being criminals, we should do nothing to at least make it harder for them to commit a crime. Criminals will break into your house regardless, so why should you lock your door? They are going to commit violence, so let’s give them all the guns they want because they will get them anyway.
Nothing will stop all violence but there is no need for anyone to have assault weapons that are used in combat. The only thing they are good for is for killing. They are not used in hunting. And it is so easy to get one. It is harder to get a driver’s license than it is to buy an assault weapon.
Maybe if we make it a little bit harder to obtain an assault weapon, maybe the “criminal psychos” wouldn’t bother.
Amy Pregger
Fair Haven
