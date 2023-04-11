I’m writing this in mourning — yet another shooting. How many more? I keep hearing the same cry, “You can’t take my guns away, don’t try.” I also keep hearing this same statement, “I have a right. Remember the Second Amendment.” I wonder if those who scream and cry those things would still say the same if it happened to them? Today, instead of planning summer vacations, three 9-year-olds are having their funerals planned. Another three people are having their funerals planned.
When your child is gunned down by some radical, or platform, will you still scream about your gun rights, or will you get behind the thousands of people who have lost a loved one senselessly?
