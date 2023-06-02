Many federal laws that govern gun sales are outdated and have dangerous loopholes. Irresponsible gun sellers have been able to get away with shady business practices with little accountability. That results in more illegal guns in our communities, and more gun violence.
That’s why we need the Federal Firearms Licensee Act (FFLA), a groundbreaking gun safety law. If it passes, our country's firearm sales laws would finally be brought into the 21st century. The FFLA would work to keep guns off our streets by providing law enforcement with the tools necessary to crack down on gun trafficking and the rogue gun sellers who perpetuate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.