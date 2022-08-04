Picture that you have one mosquito flying around you, annoying but manageable. Now picture that you are standing in the middle of a swarm of mosquitos. In which scenario are you more likely to be bitten?
Or picture two parking lots emptying after a ball game. One has 100 cars, the other 500 cars. Which one is more likely to have a fender-bender?
In which scenario are you more likely to be exposed to COVID, dinner at home with family or dinner in a banquet hall with several hundred guests?
In each case, increasing the number of possible interactions also increases the chance of undesirable outcomes. It’s not a difficult concept.
So why would a proliferation of firearms lead to less gun violence?
Since there are more firearms than people in the United States, we should be one of the safest nations on Earth, according to “the answer is more guns” reasoning, yet we are among the least safe.
CDC statistics are clear: states with stricter gun laws and fewer guns have lower rates of gun deaths. Those with the loosest laws and higher gun ownership have higher rates of gun deaths.
The increased gun presence means less safety, not more. It makes sense. You will not gain less weight by eating more calories.
Where do your candidates stand on gun violence?
