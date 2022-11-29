"Six people fatally shot at Virginia Walmart" reads this morning’s headlines. Six people who won’t be with their families for Thanksgiving. Six people who won’t be with their families for any holiday ever again. Six families, and probably more, whose lives have been torn to shreds because this country has a gun sickness.
Yes, the United States has a gun sickness and if you are part of that sickness, you’re fooling yourself if you think more guns are the answer to this gun sickness. You are fooling yourself if you think this sickness won’t affect you, your family or your community, because it already has. If you have kids, or grandkids, have teachers in your family or know teachers, you already know they go to school behind locked doors and practice "Live shooter drills" because this sickness you support has them all petrified. You may have noticed when, and if, you openly carry that sidearm in public, people try to avoid you, the same way they avoid people who smoke because they’re aware of the cancer.
well said.
first of all the 2nd amendment does not say it gives each and every person the right to bear arms. if the writers had meant that they would not have included the statement regarding militias. because they did they meant exactly that and only that.
as for our addiction to guns and the numbers owned by americans that is staggering i pose the simple question, what would be easier, curing and eradicating our mental illness problem or making weapons of war, semi-automatic guns, large capacity magazines, lax background checks and loose gun laws illegal?
Craig, we need to target mental illness you can take all the guns away from responsible citizens and what you have left is only criminals with guns. Darrell Brooks, In Waukesha, WI, 6 people were killed and 60 injured when a mentally ill person took a Ford Escape, through a parade. (Are we going to ask Ford Motor Co. not to make Ford Escape’s) Timothy McVeigh, Rented a Ryder Truck, and made a bomb using diesel fuel and fertilizer and other chemicals killing 168 including 19 children and damaged more than 300 buildings (Did we petition Ryder to stop renting trucks). 19 terrorist hijacking jets on 9/11, 2977+ lost their lives in NYC, Washington, DC 184 lost their lives. (Did we ask Boeing not to build and fly Jets) People are killed with Knives, Asphyxiation, Baseball Bats, Hammers, Poison, Fire, Cars & Trucks and on and on, it’s not the object it’s the sick person using the object.
The Real Issue Is Mental Health
just to reiterate, easier to get the "gun thing" under control than to solve the mental illness problem. mental illness is everywhere in the world, massive gun deaths from the barrel of military style weapons and high capacity magazines are not. we CANNOT and should NEVER accept mass killings of our citizens.
