I am writing on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County. We are grateful for all the wonderful support people have shown during the past five years. In that time, we have built three new energy-efficient homes, in addition to completely rehabbing another one. We will soon be building our next home in Rutland City on Hickory Street.
Rutland Housing Authority is entrusting us with three lots to build homes for deserving families. We are currently taking applications for our next build proposed to begin this spring.
We understand home ownership can seem challenging in these uncertain times. We ask that readers reach out to families who they believe could benefit from helping to build their own safe, energy-efficient home - a new home with a no-interest loan payment.
Guidelines for qualification are as follows:
- Must be able to explain and show a need for better housing.
- Debt to income cannot exceed 30%.
- Your income must be at or below 80% of area median income.
- Homebuyers cannot qualify for a traditional home loan.
Anyone interested in learning more should reach out to our office manager, Diane Alberts, at rutlandhabitat@gmail.com or 747-7740.
Eric Solsaa
Solsaa Building and Energy Solutions LLC president
