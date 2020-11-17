It seems to me the Rutland Herald has afforded James Hall ample opportunity to put forth his views; I remember a column less than a month ago in which he chastised the paper for ignoring the crimes of the Biden family. He is a frequent and reliable reporter of the conspiracy theories put forth on the Fox talk shows; it is also clear that his understanding of the dividing line between news (reporting facts) and opinion is flawed. The Fox talk shows are entertainment competing in outrage.
I am sure the evidence he wished to advance involved the Trumpian claims of voter fraud and stolen elections. He should remember the media are not inventing their reports of electoral outcomes; they are reporting what decent and honest state electoral officials of both parties have reported. The Rutland Herald is entitled to refuse to publish slander.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
