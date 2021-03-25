Once again, Mr. James Hall regales us with his fantasies.
President Biden won the election by some 8 million votes and a landslide in the Electoral College.
Oil company executives raised oil and gas prices. Aha, therefore, President Biden must be responsible, but correlation does not prove causality.
What "crisis at the border?" Immigrant families are still being denied entry due to COVID-19 concerns. Unaccompanied children are being admitted for humanitarian reasons, even though there is a shortage of facilities to handle them — thanks to the previous administration.
And then, again, the Big Lie. Three points — First, election officials, many Republican, have certified the election, state and federal court judges have found the allegation of fraud meritless, as have Trump's attorney general, his FBI director and his cyber-security chief. Second, we now see Sydney Powell, one of his lawyers, claiming as a defense in a defamation suit that no rational person would believe her wild claims regarding Dominion's election machines. Third, if the Dems did rig the election, they sure did a rotten job. Pundits had predicted a Democratic tsunami and what we got was barely a ripple. Surely, had the Dems rigged the vote, they would also have picked up several Senate seats, expanded the House majority, and won several state houses.
Come on, Mr. Hall, as you Trumpians told us all back in 2016, get over it.
Charles Pregger Roman
Fair Haven
