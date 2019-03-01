Fellow neighbors and parents of Rutland Town: I’m happy to announce my candidacy for Rutland Town School Board Commissioner.
I was born and raised in Delaware, growing up along the beautiful ocean. After graduating from the University of Delaware, I moved to the green mountains of Vermont, where I met my wife and have spent the past 13 years in the Rutland County community.
I have spent the better part of the past 12 years in the distribution business. During this time, I have helped to build brands, manage teams and work collaboratively. Most importantly, I have learned to successfully cultivate and build trusting and healthy relationships.
During my studies at the University of Delaware, I earned a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance. This foundation, coupled with my inherent fiscal responsibility, will allow me to be a guiding voice in the budget- and spending-related conversations.
In turn, being a parent of two future Rutland Town graduates gives me insight into the resources necessary to help Rutland Town remain a school that is considered a great choice for families living in, or those considering moving into, the area.
I believe it’s the responsibility of the board to help guide the important conversations between our community and school administrators to ensure decisions are made that will support all students and their varied needs. It is critical that the focus within the school remains to offer a thriving environment where students can continue to LEAD — Learn, Explore, Aspire, Discover. The board must remain transparent and collaborative in its efforts to recruit, enrich and lift up our talented teachers and staff who will guide our students each day.
I ask for your vote on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 5. I look forward to serving the needs of our children and the community with your help.
Tim Hammond
Rutland Town
