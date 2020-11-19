Great news! Harbor Freight has received their permits and will begin construction in only a few short months.
This was a total team effort to see this through to the finish line. They say, “many helping hands make for light work.” Maybe this was not what I’d consider “light work,” but it certainly had a lot of helping hands.
Thank you to the Barnhart family and the developer, Ken Brownell. Thank you to Mary Ashcroft, John Paul Faignant, Sharon Russell and Joe Denardo of the Rutland Town Select Board for their tenacity to see this through. A special thanks to the members of the Act 250 Commission for navigating the permitting process and figuring out a way to issue a final approval. Thank you to State Rep. Tom Terenzini, Sen. Hooker and Sen. Collamore. Thank you to Ed Bove from the RPC and the Rutland Town Planning Commission. Thank you to Rutland City Mayor Dave Allaire and the BOA for getting involved early to support this project.
Over the past few months, there were times during this process that it looked as if this project was not going to happen. These dedicated folks listed above did not give up and deserve all the credit. Here is some good news in light of everything else that is going on.
Joshua C. Terenzini
Rutland County senator-elect
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.