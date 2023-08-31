It is not racist or sexist to worry that Kamala Harris is a heartbeat away from the presidency. With his bouts of rambling near-incoherence and rickety gait, Joe Biden continuously justifies concerns about his health.
Anyone who thinks Harris is getting unprecedentedly hostile treatment because she’s a history-making minority woman has never heard of Dan Quayle or Dick Cheney, punching-bag vice presidents who were white males. Quayle was relentlessly pilloried during George H.W. Bush’s presidency, while Cheney was incessantly ridiculed as the evil genius of the George W. Bush administration.